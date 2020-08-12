A back-to-school craft show shopping event to help Adams Elementary School is planned for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Mall in the old Buckles space.
Those attending are asked to bring school supplies and receive a free gift while supplies last. They also will have a chance to shop with several vendors.
"We truly want to help the educators because we know a lot of supplies come out of their own pockets, and with the COVID-19 virus we know times are tough," said organizer Crystal Barwick.
If you want to participate as a vendor, call Barwick at (580) 747-8438.
