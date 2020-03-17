The crack seal project will resume on Hoover from Maine to Garriott on Wednesday.
The work will begin from Maine and go south toward Garriott, according to the city of Enid. The street will be closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by March 27.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution in the area during construction.
