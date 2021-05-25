COVINGTON, Okla. — The Covington-Douglas alumni banquet will be 6 p.m. Saturday in Covington-Douglas Memorial Auditorium.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and remain open following the meal for visiting and renewing of acquaintances.
The banquet is being catered by Klein’s of Perry. Cost is $15 for graduates and $10 for guests.
Due to unavoidable problems, notifications were sent out late. Those wishing to attend who have not received notification, can call to make reservations with Susan Grantz, (580) 864-7899 or (580) 541-7899, and Charles Metscher, (580) 541-9857.
Alumni are encouraged to send dues of $5 if they are unable to attend to help defray mailing costs and support of the local scholarship fund to: Covington-Douglas Alumni Association, P.O. Box 74, Covington, OK 73730.
