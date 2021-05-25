COVINGTON, Okla. — The Covington-Douglas alumni banquet will be 6 p.m. Saturday in Covington-Douglas Memorial Auditorium.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and remain open following the meal for visiting and renewing of acquaintances.

The banquet is being catered by Klein’s of Perry. Cost is $15 for graduates and $10 for guests.

Due to unavoidable problems, notifications were sent out late. Those wishing to attend who have not received notification, can call to make reservations with Susan Grantz, (580) 864-7899 or (580) 541-7899, and Charles Metscher, (580) 541-9857.

Alumni are encouraged to send dues of $5 if they are unable to attend to help defray mailing costs and support of the local scholarship fund to: Covington-Douglas Alumni Association, P.O. Box 74, Covington, OK 73730.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you