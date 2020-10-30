Oklahoma received some positive news in the state's daily COVID-19 update on Friday, with a net of four counties moving from the orange risk level to the lower-risk yellow classification. But, the report also showed 1,302 new cases and 20 additional deaths, mirroring the death toll reported Thursday.
The report, issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, showed five counties had moved up from orange to yellow, while one county fell from yellow to orange. Currently, six counties are in the yellow category, while 71 — including Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Woods and Woodward counties — remain in orange.
Friday's increase of 1,302 new cases — a one-day jump of 1.1% — brought the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 121,495. Nationwide, cases rose by 1% on Friday, with 88,521 new cases, for a running total of 8.9 million cases and 228,656 deaths.
The 20 deaths in the state reported Friday included four within the previous 24 hours. A woman from Grant County, in the 65 or older age group, was among the dead. Also listed in the deaths were:
• One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Five in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in McClain County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Ottawa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
• One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Tillman County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Five in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and two females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
As of Friday, Garfield County had 2,497 cases since the start of the pandemic — a one-day increase of 22 cases — including 28 deaths and 308 active cases. Active cases were down by nine in the county as of Friday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case loads as of Friday included: Kingfisher County, 575 cases, three deaths and 79 active cases; Blaine County, 216 cases, one death and 37 active cases; Major County, 189 cases, two deaths and 40 active cases; Alfalfa County, 127 cases, with 14 active; Woods County, 187 cases, with 39 active; Woodward County, 1,279 cases, with five deaths and 84 active cases; Grant County, 109 cases, with two deaths and 30 active cases.
Adult ICU beds in Oklahoma remained at 14% available Friday, stable from the previous two days.
For more information, visit the OSDH coronavirus information page at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
