Public opinion remains important but blocked by fear beyond social media in the last “Pulse of the Voters” installment before the presidential election in November.
A national series, “Pulse of the Voter” finds members of local communities to share their unique perspectives on social topics and issues that matter to them. Among the topics in this issue are the racial unrest, COVID-19’s continued presence and other topics influencing votes.
One of the most recent events was the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett was nominated to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. Some people felt the hearing did not achieve what it should have.
Republican Patrick Anderson, former state senator, said that in a less politicized environment, Barrett’s qualifications would have been on display instead of agendas.
“Figures on both sides spent more time making speeches and then asking a question. Then more speeches,” Anderson said.
He said she is a great appointee because she brings the unique perspective of a young, working mother from Louisiana.
Anderson said that appointing a conservative to the position is one of many promises that President Trump fulfilled when he took office. He also credited Trump with lowering taxes. In December 2017, Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill Act, which changed the tax brackets and resulted in reduction of taxes for some Americans.
Financial benefits from that law have collided with economic effects of the coronavirus, creating hardships for many Americans. In the first week of September, more than 110,000 Oklahomans were receiving unemployment, according to the United States Department of Labor. This number is lower than it was in June by about 70,000, but significantly higher than the 16,000 unemployment figure before the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus continues to be a major topic for debate for residents, from safety guidelines to the president’s handling of the pandemic.
‘All things considered’
People like Whitney Hall, registered independent, said contradictory statements have caused problems among Americans. For the president, it makes him sound “disingenuous.”
In February at a South Carolina rally, Trump minimized the threat of the virus. Trump accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus after trying to beat him on Russia and impeachment.
“They tried anything,” Trump said. “They tried it over and over. They’d been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost. It’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”
In September, Bob Woodward of the Washington Post released audio from his 18 interviews with the president. It includes audio of Trump calling the coronavirus “dangerous stuff.”
Hall said that she believes it is possible Trump was trying to prevent panic, as he claimed both during and after the interviews. However, she said he could have done more to encourage Americans to follow guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control while preventing panic.
Democrat Alex Johnson, 27, agrees with Hall. He said the way the virus was managed is why it continues to be a serious issue in America.
Currently, the United States has the world’s highest number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths. Oklahoma is 17th on the list of states with most cases.
In Enid, the city commission voted against any mandates to reduce the virus. Those opposed said it infringed on their freedoms. Johnson said that some may not see the need because of where they are living.
“I can empathize with a lot of people in this town,” Johnson said. “They look around in day-to-day life and it has not dramatically changed. We’re not seeing hospitals crowded with sick and dying people. So, when you hear on the news there’s a pandemic, but then your day-to-day life shows you something different, I can see where someone would think, ‘OK, well how serious is this?”
Anderson said he believes President Trump did a good job managing the virus “all things considered.” He said that it’s not fair to judge the president harshly when no one knew much about the virus in the beginning and so many viewpoints were being thrown at him.
“It is understandable that he would make mistakes,” Anderson said.
When asked about the information provided to Trump by the Obama administration, Anderson said the president had daily briefings with his coronavirus task force. Trump was working on gathering and getting the information out to the public.
Anderson was also asked about Trump understating the severity of the virus to reduce panic and if he could have accomplished that while supporting CDC guidelines more.
“I really don’t know,” he said. “That’s a delicate balance you have to weigh.”
‘A return to normalcy’
In the previous election, Johnson said he supported Hillary Clinton because of her experience. However, he looks at Democratic candidate Joe Biden differently than Clinton. His expectations, if Biden wins, are different.
“My feelings toward Joe Biden are probably less strong than they were for Hillary, but he seems to represent a return to normalcy and that’s what I’m just desperately hoping for,” he said.
Regardless of the election outcome, Johnson said he wants the U.S. president is to take foreign relations more seriously. He said the immaturity of Trump’s relationship with world leaders is frustrating.
“Treating foreign leaders like pals or acquaintances as opposed to other representatives of nations is something that Trump does a lot. I want to see someone in the way I would want to see my boss act … like a professional.”
Johnson said Trump often has inconsistent interaction with various leaders. He alternated between praise and threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, referred to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” many times and more.
Anderson said he would like the president to be more “presidential” in how he communicates. He said his communication on social media is one of Trump’s weaknesses and he has never been a politician.
“But you know, he is exactly who he always has been,” Anderson said
However, Trump’s political affiliation and some of his thoughts about key issues have changed. Abortion is one of those issues. He had frequently stated in television interviews he was pro-choice. Over the years, his position has changed on the subject.
Rodney Fowler, 49, is the director of transitional housing at Hope Outreach. He has a financial background and was a commodity broker for a while, following in his father’s footsteps. While he has opinions on the economic future, abortion is the most significant factor for his vote.
“I am for the sanctity of life,” Fowler said. “I believe life forms at the moment of conception.”
He said that he isn’t sure what he stands on instances of rape, incest or health related complications. But he said he was certain late-term abortions go against his values.
Police and protests
Regarding violence surrounding police and protesters, Anderson said police and first responders must be supported. He said there are obviously a number of problems, but law and order need to be maintained.
He said he supports peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, but think the message is getting lost.
“Other groups have hijacked their message and taken focus away from police brutality,” Anderson said. “That is not acceptable.”
In June, Black Lives Matter protests were organized at multiple locations in Enid. Hundreds of people attended. Though there were negative online comments, the protest was without incident.
Anderson commended the organizers and attendees for setting an example. He said the community came together to respond to the tragedy and oppose police brutality. Concurrently, he criticized Trump for his response to a request to denounce racist groups at the first debate.
“The president should have clearly and unequivocally denounced white supremacists when he was asked to do so at the first debate,” Anderson said. “He stumbled through his answer, and now he is paying a political price for it.”
Johnson said he is also passionate about climate change. He said he feels more could be done to protect the environment, though he acknowledges the windmills.
“Why can’t the government and private enterprise work together to try and open up new avenues and open up new business strategies to grow in a way that doesn’t hurt the environment and also allows people to still, you know, have work?”
This may be even more significant with record wildfires still burning in the west and causing additional damage to the environment. Destruction of forests in addition to the carbon dioxide from the fires will aggravate pollution and greenhouse gases.
Many people have struggled this year with the virus, the violence and the unknown. Perhaps it’s explains the eagerness for the election to be over with. Johnson said that even among the political division, he always does one thing.
“I do retain love and respect for my neighbors,” Johnson said.
