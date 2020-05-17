For the fist time in the Enid Police Department’s history, recently hired officers will not attend in person the required basic police academy.
Instead, six officers with the department are attending the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training basic police academy online in the department’s training room.
Capt. Gary Fuxa, who oversees the department’s training division, said because of the pandemic the regular classes hosted by CLEET in its facility in Ada have been canceled.
“Right now, a lot of it is they send them a link and they are able to access the information through the link and they are able to take a class on personal computers, which we provide them,” Fuxa said. “They are able to view the material and view it in the class with our instructors present. If they have questions we can help them.”
He said next week, an instructor from Ada will host an online presentation, which the new officers will be able to view in the training room. The interactive format will allow the officers to ask questions in a “virtual classroom” setting, with video and microphones in the training room allowing the officers to communicate with the instructor.
Fuxa said the classroom portion of this academy is expected to last until the third week of June. There are skills portions of the academy that will require some travel.
Gage Houston is one of the six officers taking the online training.
“It’s definitely different. I’m more of a hands-on person but we’ve got to do in time of a crisis,” he said. “I like it. Sometimes change doesn’t hurt.”
