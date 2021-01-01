Enid News & Eagle
The year 2020 will be one that isn’t soon forgotten because of COVID-19.
The virus spread worldwide, affecting people everywhere, including here in Enid. It dominated the news early in the year and has continued to be a big story at the end of 2020.
Today, the News & Eagle looks back at some of the top stories of 2020 as selected by members of the staff. It’s not surprising what the top story of the year was.
No. 1 — COVID-19
Until March 2020, COVID-19 was a foreign concept to many locally. The virus already had spread in China and other countries, including the United States, but the first case wasn’t detected in Oklahoma until early March.
But once it took hold, the virus spread quickly. Enid Mayor George Pankonin on March 20 signed an emergency declaration closing many businesses, limiting social and religious gatherings and restricting restaurant access.
Under the declaration, social gatherings and religious services were limited to no more than 10 people. Restaurants were limited to drive-through, take out or delivery service. And, many businesses deemed non-essential, including bars, gyms, exercise facilities, miniature golf, bowling alleys, arcades, skating rinks and movie theaters, were closed.
The declaration was amended later in March and in April, and included a stay-at-home order, allowing people to only leave their homes for essential activities or to work if their jobs were deemed essential.
In late April, Pankonin signed a new emergency declaration allowing some businesses to reopen, and allowing for religious services. Enid City Commission approved the three-phase reopening plan during a meeting May 5.
On May 12, Pankonin amended his reopening plan to allow bars to open, following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statewide plan. On June 2, the city commission narrowly voted to proceed to phase three of the reopening plan.
By year’s end, though, COVID-19 case numbers continued to increase statewide — and in Garfield County — even as two vaccines were released.
No. 2 — Murders
Unfortunately, 2020 was a deadly year in Enid, as Enid Police Department investigated five homicides.
The first came on Jan. 31, when police responded to a burglary call at 1602 E. Park. Ezavier Condit, 14, was found shot and died later at a hospital.
Three people have been charged with murder in the case. The resident of the house on Park, Olivia Jaid Hollis-Boegle, who said she shot at the would-be burglars, faces a count of second-degree murder along with other drug-related charges.
Damon Lee Robinson and Rico Lamar Stennis face one count of first-degree murder each. They are accused of acting with Condit in the burglary.
In June, Jarrod Lee Bergman, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Cord Kenneth Allen.
Allen was found dead in his house at 1909 W. Walnut. He had been shot six times.
In early August, Nestor Garcia Ramirez was shot to death at his home at 1921 E. Walnut.
Three people were charged in the incident. Courtney Renee Flowers, 25, is accused of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect. Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 26, and Navaeh Emerlo Don Hill, 17, also face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The final two crimes happened in the last two months of the year.
Shane Dale Perosi, 30, faces one count of first-degree murder in the late-November shooting death of Martika Ferguson, 27, whose body was found in an alleyway in the 700 block of West Nagel.
On Dec. 21, Joshua Hodge was shot at Pine Manor Apartments on South 30th. He died the next day at an Oklahoma City hospital. Guston Mark Dellenbaugh was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of feloniously pointing a firearm.
No. 3 — School response to
COVID-19
The 2019-20 school year ended the same was the first semester of the 2020-21 school year ended — with Enid Public Schools students going to distanced virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All K-12 public schools in Oklahoma were closed from March 17, at first until April 6, but that was changed later to close classes down for the rest of the school year and go to distance learning.
That led to the cancellation of spring sports and postponement or cancellation of graduation ceremonies, as well as other school activities.
Enid High School held a virtual graduation ceremony on May 21, then held an in-person graduation ceremony June 18 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
The 2020-21 school year began with in-person instruction, but with some changes. Masks were required for students and staff, and social distancing measures were taken in buildings.
EPS also allowed students to attend classes virtually if they so chose.
However, individual students, whole elementary school classes and in some instances entire schools again went to virtual learning in response to positive COVID-19 cases.
And, as numbers climbed in the county, the district went to distance learning on Nov. 16 and continued through the rest of the semester. EPS had been following Oklahoma State Department of Health’s rolling seven-day average of cases per 100,000 population.
In December, the district decided to revise its re-entry plan, changing how administrators determine whether to close schools. Decisions now will be made on a site-by-site basis, following suit of several other school districts in Garfield County and the area.
The two determining factors are if a school has enough faculty and staff present to operate or if under 30% of a site’s students, faculty and staff are affected due to COVID-19. If both criteria are not met, the district could shut that down school and return it to virtual learning.
EPS is scheduled to return to in-person classes Tuesday.
No. 4 — Ezzell recall, mask mandate
As COVID-19 cases began to climb following the city commission’s decision to fully reopen the city, Enid city officials then broached the idea of a citywide mandate on face coverings, which first went before the commission in mid-July. Masks were initially encouraged but not required in the mayor’s emergency declaration.
Dozens of citizens wearing red shirts (to show their opposition to the mandate) filled the city meeting chambers, and commissioners voted down the proposal in a 5-2 decision, in response to the negative visible public response. The local citizens group Enid Freedom Fighters formed shortly after, and has primarily focused efforts on opposing city mandates and wearing red at every city commission meeting.
EPD Police Chief Brian O’Rourke also said during the meeting the mandate would be difficult to enforce.
Several weeks later, Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell — outspoken in favor of more stringent city health protocols — sent an email proposing a second mandate to consider at the Aug. 4 meeting.
In this message to commissioners and city leaders, Ezzell also said O’Rourke’s comments were “chickens---” and that the police force has to enforce any and all ordinances passed by the commission, indicating their budget could be altered as a result.
The email was then somehow leaked online and became the “final straw” in what Enid residents apparently believed to be unacceptable behavior from an elected city leader, as a recall petition against Ezzell began that same weekend, when Enid Freedom Fighters collected over 200 signatures in Ward 3. (The term-limited commissioner leaves the seat in May.)
His proposed mandate failed 4-3 the following Tuesday, following another contentious meeting, this time at Stride Bank Center.
Following several legal twists and turns in the recall petition’s lifespan, Ezzell is currently facing a recall vote on Feb. 9, the same day as the election for his successor, although his continued challenge to that election will be heard by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court.
He faces two challengers in the recall, who are also both running in the regular election — Kent Rorick and Keith Siragusa, one of the recall petitioners and subsequent intervenors in Ezzell’s initial district court case against the city.
A third attempt to mandate masks never came to a vote after Mayor George Pankonin canceled a proposed meeting, while a fourth, similar proposal eventually passed in a near-unanimous vote on Dec. 1, almost five months after the first meeting.
Since the passage, EPD has reported regarding mask-wearing that enforcement is limited to reports of trespassing, disorderly conduct or other similar offenses.
No. 5 — Business openings, closings
Enid’s business landscape changed during 2020, with new businesses opening and some long-time establishments closing.
Perhaps the most prominent location is The District, at the intersection of Garriott and Cleveland. Colton’s Steak House has opened, and work is progressing on a Jiffy Trip convenience store. Dirt work has started on the site for the new Hideaway Pizza, which is expected to open in June or July.
Great Plains Bank also has announced plans to build in the new retail location.
This past summer, Enid city commissioners voted unanimously to adopt Enid Regional Development Authority’s recommendation to offer Apex Cinemas an incentive package for a movie theater tract in The District. The deal, pending contract negotiations, would donate 7.5 acres of land and provide a $3.5 million tax rebate to be paid throughout 15 years. The 42,000-square-foot theater would have eight to 10 digital movie screens, reclining seats and expanded food options. The package also includes an additional 20,000-square-foot trampoline park by Big Air.
The District wasn’t the only place seeing new development.
Harbor Freight and Tractor Supply opened in the old Kmart location at Garriott and Oakwood. Family Pharmacy opened a new location on East Garriott, and many smaller boutiques opened throughout the downtown Enid area as well.
On the downside, Enid saw several big names leave.
GEFCO closed after 89 years in Enid.
The company was founded in 1931 as George E. Failing Co. The company produced drilling equipment for water wells, geothermal wells and cathodic protection; high-pressure double pumpers for energy services; and King Oil Tools for oil and gas and other applications.
Astec Industries of Chattanooga, Tenn., bought the company in 2011, and announced in late 2019 GEFCO was for sale.
In 2020, Enid also saw Dillard’s, JCPenney, Applebee’s and Golden Corral close.
The second part of this look back at the top stories of 2020 will appear in Saturday’s News & Eagle.
