Garfield and Grant counties each saw a rise of one COVID-19 case Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also confirmed one case in a Kingfisher nursing home.
No other information was provided concerning First Shamrock Care Center, in Kingfisher, by the OSDH, and administrators with the facility could not immediately be reached for comment. Kingfisher COVID-19 cases remained at five, after increasing by two on Friday, according to OSDH.
Overall, Oklahoma saw a 4.1% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, along with an additional six deaths.
As of Saturday, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 74 from Friday’s numbers.
OSDH reports show nearly 28.5% of those new cases came from Washington County in Northeast Oklahoma, which showed a 24-hour increase of 26 cases, rising from 57 on Friday to 83 on Saturday, according to OSDH.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that state COVID-19 case forecasts have moved the state’s expected peak in cases up to April 21.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model predicts 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICU beds. By May 1, the forecast predicts 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 with 469 deaths.
As of Saturday, there have been a total of 94 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the first officially known case was reported March 6. One of those deaths was reported in Garfield County by the OSDH on Friday.
The 86-year-old woman died in the first week of April, but confirmation of COVID-19 was just received this week, a health department official said Friday. The number of cases in the county on Friday remained at five but rose to six on Saturday’s OSDH report.
Also on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Grant County rose to two, while Major and Woodward cases remained at one each. There have been no official cases reported in Alfalfa, Blaine or Woods counties.
State numbers
All of the six additional deaths reported Saturday in the state were older than 65, according to OSDH: four women — two in Cleveland and one each in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties — and two men — one each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.
Of the state’s 94 deaths, 77 have been older than 65, 12 have been ages 50 to 64, 3 have been ages 36-49 and 2 have been ages 18-35, according to OSDH. More men, 50, than women, 44, have died.
Deaths have been reported in 21 counties: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Garfield, Greer, Kay, Latimer, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stevens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington, OSDH reports.
OSDH reported Friday evening that 841 of the state’s 1,794 COVID-19 cases on Friday remained active, while 865 patients have recovered.
As of Saturday, OSDH has recorded positive COVID-19 tests in 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 446 cumulative hospitalizations, according to OSDH. On Friday, 158 remained hospitalized, with 113 of those in intensive care. The state still has 37% of ICU beds and 71%, of ventilators available in health care facilities that responded to surveys, according to OSDH.
Ages of patients with COVID-19 range from 0 to 102 years old, with a median range of 56. There are 16 cases in the 0-4 range, 30 in the 5-17 range, 329 in the 18-35 range, 384 in the 36-49 range, 486 in the 50-64 range and 623 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,006 are women and 862 are men.
Positive tests per county in the state are 425 in Oklahoma County; 323 in Tulsa County; 247 in Cleveland County; 83 in Washington County; 67 in Wagoner County; 56 in Canadian County; 54 in Creek County; 49 in Comanche County; 48 in Greer County; 45 in Osage County; 42 in Kay County; 28 in Payne County; 27 in Adair County; 26 in Pawnee County; 25 in Potawatomie County; 24 each in Delaware and Rogers counties; 21 in Muskogee County; 18 each in Cherokee and McClain counties; 16 in Ottawa County; 13 each in Mayes, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; 11 each in Grady and Lincoln counties; 10 each in Garvin and Nowata counties; nine each in Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; eight in Pittsburg County; seven each in Jackson and Logan counties; six each in Craig, Garfield, Noble and Seminole counties; five each in Custer and Kingfisher counties; four each in Cotton and Latimer counties; three each in Bryan, LeFlore and Texas counties; two each in Choctaw, Grant, Love and McCurtain counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Saturday morning.
There have been 193 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus through the State Public Health Laboratory, 309 at Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma and 1,366 at other laboratories, according to OSDH.
The state has completed more than 22,500 tests for COVID-19, with 20,790 of those negative for the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH is advising families get together for Easter virtually this year in order to maintain social distancing and to help prevent possible spread of the virus through travel and interaction in person.
