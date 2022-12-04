Couple grateful for help from community, find 'home' in Enid

ENID, Okla. — Debbie and Ken Purdy just needed a boost to get them back on their feet.
And when the couple arrived in Enid in June, the community helped lift them up, and their lives turned around for the better.
From living inside their Jeep for a short period of time, to now having a permanent house — and a “forever home” in Enid — the Purdys got to see the “essence of Enid.”
“We are absolutely blessed by being here and by the people here,” said Ken, a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Air Force for 20-and-a-half years.
“Blessed by the people and blessed by God for bringing us here,” Debbie added.
A long road to ‘home’
Ken, who was raised in Idaho, and Debbie, from Kansas, met on a blind date in Missouri almost 10 years ago and have been together ever since. Kev lovingly calls Debbie his “Sweetie.”
Debbie got sick with COVID-19 in late 2020 when the two were living in Abesville, Mo., and afterward, they thought she was suffering from long-term effects.
Because of how hard of a time Debbie was having, Ken stopped working to help take care of her, living on their retirement wages. Soon, the Purdys began thinking mold in the house was making Debbie feel ill.
The Purdys eventually decided to leave the area, so they packed up all they had in their 2005 Jeep and went to Holbrook and Prescott in Arizona; then to Oklahoma in Lawton; Caldwell, Idaho, where Debbie spent some time in a hospital; and Nysaa, Ore.
In the time the couple spent in and between these cities, Ken and Debbie either lived in motels or the Jeep — which now has nearly 200,000 miles on it — or rented residences, but because the cost-of-living was high in some places and they were primarily depending on their retirement wages and Ken’s salary at jobs in each place, their funds depleted soon.
After being in Nyssa for a short time, the Purdys found and made their way to Enid in early June, drawn to the city because of Vance Air Force Base since Ken served in the Air Force.
“We came here on a broken wing and a prayer,” Debbie said.
They stayed in a small apartment for one week before they ran out of money, and they began living out of their vehicle for that short period of time. The Purdys sought some assistance but didn’t meet all of the certain requirements for those places.
Then, they needed to update their vehicle insurance, so Ken walked into Farmers Insurance and met Mike Stuber.
“That’s when the ball started rolling,” Debbie said.
Helping hands
Stuber said Ken came in and “was just one of the nicest guys ever.” Ken told Stuber how he and Debbie, who was waiting outside in the Jeep, got to Enid.
After learning the Purdys were living in their Jeep at the time, Stuber knew he couldn’t be a bystander, especially since Ken was a retired veteran.
Two days after meeting the Purdys, Stuber was at an Enid AM AMBUCS meeting where Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid, spoke, telling members about all the things the nonprofit organization does.
After the Friday morning meeting, Stuber told Baker about the Vietnam veteran and his wife who just arrived in town.
“I told her, ‘This guy has been really weighing on my heart,’” Stuber said. “You can tell when someone just needs a helping hand, ... and that’s what happened.”
By fate, the Purdys went to RSVP later that same morning and met Baker, who knew, based on Stuber’s description of the couple, who they were.
Baker and the Purdys then sat down and went through all of the couple’s needs and what resources were available to them.
“With teary eyes — both of them — after that hour, they just said, ‘I never knew that there could be a town so amazing,’” Baker said. “Just pure, ecstatic joy, and also dismay, that this is their real life — how they were so down on their luck, and then how, in just one day, everything was better. … They were just in awe about how much this community rallied together to help them.”
Many local agencies, individuals and organizations, including RSVP staff and Shooters’ Lounge, helped the Purdys with their needs.
Thanks to help from Heartland Lodge, Baker said, the Purdys had a place to stay until they found their permanent house on East Walnut through OKCCP and E-Towne Properties.
Food, furniture and appliances for their house and clothing items and shoes were supplied by the Salvation Army of Enid, Park Avenue Thrift and the Will Gungoll family, Baker said.
Around this time, the Purdys’ Jeep was in need of some repairs, so Jacksons of Enid and the Elk’s Lodge helped out with those costs, Stuber said.
A birthday party was thrown for Debbie, and she and Ken received “I ‘heart’ Enid” T-shirts from Rob Houston with Visit Enid, which they were ecstatic about.
“We are very thankful for everybody in the community that has helped us out of homelessness,” Debbie said. “God places people in our path, and the whole town of Enid has been overwhelmingly great.”
“We often say that we’re just happy to be here, but I am genuinely pleased,” Ken said. “Even more than family in the past — people have reached out and touched us, and this old veteran’s happy.”
Worth it all
Now, the Purdys are enjoying their lives in Enid.
“The struggle was real getting here, but the rewards are better,” Debbie said.
Debbie said she’s happy to have enough space in their house to dance, and Ken, who had surgery recently, is “chomping at the bit” to get back to work.
“God has given me the energy to keep going, and I want to be productive,” Ken said.
The couple now volunteers with RSVP to deliver meals to homebound seniors and help with its Santa for Seniors program.
“We just want to give back to the community that helped us so much,” Debbie said.
“Amen,” Ken said, adding that he and Debbie both hope to do more volunteer work in the community in the future.
Baker said seeing the Purdys — who were kind, genuine and loving even when they were down on their luck — get to where they are now has been amazing. In her position, Baker said, it’s sometimes easy to get discouraged.
But the Purdys’ success, Baker said, is what makes it all worth it.
“To see them now, ... it truly does warm my heart,” Baker said. “It’s the least we could do for a Vietnam veteran and his wife, and then to watch them continue to be the same people ... who truly exude love and gratefulness.
“They are the best example of what love means — for country, for community and for each other.”
Stuber said he’s incredibly happy to see the Purdys thriving now and that they found a place that has “truly embraced them.”
“They needed a win, and I think they found their win,” he said.