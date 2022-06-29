Turnout in Garfield County for Tuesday's primary elections was far less than 50% of eligible voters.
Republicans had more to vote on, with all county GOP members having 10 races to decide.
The race that garnered the most votes was the GOP 3rd Congressional District primary, which featured incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, retired Enid pastor Wade Burleson and Yukon businessman Stephen Butler.
In that race, 7,254 voters cast ballots out of 20,026 registered Republicans in the county, according to Garfield County Election Board figures.
That translates to a turnout of roughly 36.2%.
Democrats in the county had just two races, for governor and U.S. Senate. Independent voters also are allowed to vote in Democrat primaries.
The governor's race saw 1,390 vote cast, out of 11,863 registered voters eligible to vote in the Democrat primary — 6,288 Democrats and 5,575 independents.
That meant turnout in the Democrat gubernatorial primary was about 11.7% of eligible voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.