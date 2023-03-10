ENID, Okla. — A sales tax increase to expand and renovate the “increasingly overcrowded” county jail will reappear on ballots before Garfield County voters in two months.
The resolution, which Garfield County commissioners adopted and approved Monday, March 6, 2023, calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility.
It will appear on ballots in the May 9 special election, more than one year after jail administrator Ben Crooks first proposed the expansion and renovation to county commissioners and seven months after the first resolution was rejected by voters in an August 2022 election.
Crooks said although the jail, which has been over capacity for more than 11 years since its 2005 opening, has seen improvements recently to reduce the number of Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates being held at the jail and with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, “the needs have not changed.”
“We still have to address the issue,” he said. “It’s not a matter of, ‘We just want this because we want this.’ It’s a need.”
On Jan. 10, 2023,Oklahoma State Department of Health inspected the jail, finding that it was “not in substantial compliance with established standards due to the overcrowding of housing units,” according to a GCDF press release.
The shortcoming was the only deficiency found in 2023 and has been in every inspection since at least 2010, the release stated.
So far in 2023, the average number of inmates per day is 230, with the number Friday afternoon being 221, though Crooks said he anticipates that will increase from now through August — the “busy times.”
GCDF has an operational capacity of 193 beds and a design capacity of 232 beds.
The resolution last year called for a 20-year period instead of 15 years but otherwise remains the same — increasing the jail by 82 beds in dormitory-style housing, adding 16,000 square feet and renovating part of the current 45,000-square-foot building.
Medical, administrative and visitation spaces would be built, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
The estimated cost is about $8.5 to $10 million, due to an increase in the cost of construction materials over the last year, Crooks said.
“That number has come down,” he said. “It’s probably around the same amount (roughly $8.5 million) now, but until the experts look at it, I can’t say for sure. It’s sure not going to get cheaper.”
If the resolution passes, about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds would be applied toward the expansion and renovation.
Crooks said he settled on the sales tax to fund the expansion and renovation because it would be “distributed more equitably” among Garfield County residents and visitors than with a funding mechanism such as increasing property taxes.
The current sales tax for the jail, which is 0.25% out of the overall county’s 0.35%, was approved by voters in 2002 to cover the cost of constructing the facility.
In 2018, a continuation of that sales tax was approved and will continue to 2033, and the potential sales tax increase in the resolution is an additional tax.
Crooks explained that the 15-year timeline for this resolution was settled on because it would allow for potentially “five-year reviews” on the sales taxes for the jail, since the current sales tax for the jail continues to 2033 and the proposed would go until 2038.
“There’s only 10 years until 2033, so the (0.25%) can be done away with, renewed or whatever,” he said. “If it’s renewed for 15 years, then you have it every five years — taxpayers will have an opportunity to review the (0.25%) or the (0.30%), so they’ll have a review every five years, based upon what they’re seeing.”
If the resolution is passed, the sales tax levied would begin Oct. 1, 2023, and end Sept. 30, 2038.
Crooks said for the next two months, he’ll be working to try and gain support by answering any questions regarding the proposal and providing people with information on it.
If any individual, group or organization wants more information on the expansion and renovation or would like to schedule a meeting, Crooks can be contacted by calling (580) 548-2429.
