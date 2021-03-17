Garfield County officials are going over a report from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd that was completed in December and released this month on Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The audit, “Garfield County Sheriff Turnover” statutory audit, was released Monday.
The report states that 88 items on the sheriff’s office inventory list, including such things as file cabinets, computers, monitors and some vests, could not be located.
In addition, 90 items did not have a county identification number attached. Those items included vehicles, cabinets and radios. Another six items were not available to audit, including four vehicles, two radar systems and one vest.
Reese Wedel, chairman of the Bboard of Garfield County Commissioners, said county officials are going over the audit.
“We’re investigating to find out what’s going on,” he said.
Many of the items listed in the report as not being located date back to when the jail was atop Garfield County Court House and the sheriff’s office was in the courthouse basement. He said it is likely many of the items were disposed of and never deleted from the inventory list. Garfield County Detention Facility moved to its new location on South 10th in the early 2000s.
Wedel also said the vehicles listed in the report as not available to audit have been purchased but have not yet been put into service.
According to the audit report, this is “the first exit audit conducted ... of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.”
“New inventory practices should be implemented to ensure property is accounted for at all times from here on out,” the report reads in the section titled Management Response. The sheriff at the time the audit was done was Jody Helm. Current Sheriff Cory Rink took office Jan. 1.
“Policies and procedures have not been designed and implemented to ensure compliance with state statutes regarding the maintaining of fixed assets,” the report reads. “The Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s Office recommends management implement internal controls to ensure compliance with state statutes. These internal controls would include maintaining an accurate inventory report, ensuring serial numbers are visible and accurate, and properly marking inventory with a County ID number.”
