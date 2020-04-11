Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) are expanding tele-health services in county health departments, to provide mental health services to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The two agencies are partnering with MyCare, a telemedicine provider, to offer services to clients in crisis. Local county health departments at 81 sites will have access to iPads designed to assist clients who may be in mental health distress during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an OSDH press release.
MyCare is installed on the tablets provided to local health departments as a “quick resource for immediate assistance from behavioral health specialists enlisted by the ODMHSAS through the tele-health format, according to the press release.
“This is a great example of agencies joining together and using technology to provide essential services to the public during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone in Oklahoma and we want to ensure we are helping connect those in crisis with the appropriate resources.”
For those who need ongoing professional mental health services, ODMHSAS reported in an earlier press release state-operated and contracted mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities, both inpatient and outpatient, “are open and will remain open.”
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services interim commissioner, said the facilities remain available to help who are “frightened during times of uncertainty such as these.”
“We are here to help,” she said. “There are people who care, and help and resources are available.”
ODMHSAS is using CDC-established safety and health protocols to protect both clients and staff when patients come for in-person visits. Clients are screened as they enter facilities to determine appropriate treatment protocol, whether in-person at a safe distance, or remotely through tele-health, according to the press release.
“Oklahoma has one of the most advanced behavioral telehealth networks in the nation,” Slatton-Hodges said, “We are a national leader in this area and well ahead of the curve in providing these services.”
ODMHSAS employs several innovative programs based on technology to increase efficiency and reach rural Oklahomans. In addition to telehealth, the use of wireless tablets to help law enforcement find treatment for people in crisis is another program.
“Our staff is making an incredible effort to assist Oklahomans who are experiencing mental health needs, as well as finding innovative and creative ways to deliver these services,” said Slatton-Hodges. “These are extraordinary times we’re living in. If you’re feeling alone or struggling with your mental health or a substance abuse issue, don’t be afraid to reach out.”
Anyone in need of mental health assistance can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741, call (800) 273-TALK, dial 211 or (800) 522-9054 to find available services near you.
The ODMHSAS website, at https://www.ok.gov/odmh sas, also has information and links to online support resources for families and children, recovery support services and more.
Local services also can be found through the SAMHSA treatment services locator, at https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov.
As an additional resource to the public, the disaster distress helpline is available by calling (800) 985-5990. For more information about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.