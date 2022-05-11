Garfield County Election Board is accepting applications for poll workers.
Applications are being accepted for inspector, judge and clerk.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said all applicants must be willing to work long hours on election days. Training will be provided.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in the election system," he said. "While the hours can be long, poll workers are only needed a few days each year.”
Poll workers are compensated for their time and, in some cases, mileage for travel, Cue said. The compensation schedule is outlined in state statutes.
To qualify, an applicant must be a registered voter in Garfield County. If selected, a poll worker cannot hold any other offices under the laws of the state (such as school board member or city council member) and may not be related to or employed by a candidate for office.
Those interested in becoming a poll worker should contact Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov. The election board is located at 903 Failing, and office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
