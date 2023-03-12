ENID, Okla. — Garfield Democratic Party will hold precinct meetings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Senior Social Center, 202 W. Walnut.
The Garfield County Democratic Party Convention will take place at 10 a.m. April 8 at Senior Social Center.
The meetings also will be provided via Zoom; however, participants must provide 48 hours notice to ensure inclusion.
Garfield County’s 2021-22 resolutions can be viewed on the party’s website at GarfieldCountyOKDemocrats.com and will be updated as part of this year’s reorganization process. The platform is the general blueprint for priorities and actions of candidates and public officials.
The 3rd Congressional District convention will be May 6, and the Oklahoma Democratic Party state convention will happen in Tulsa on June 3-4.
For information, contact Nancy Presnall at nancy.presnall@outlook.com or Dena Felton at denafelton@hotmail.com.
