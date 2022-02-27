Garfield County 4-H members gave speeches and illustrated presentations on a wide variety of topics recently at the county contest held at Kremlin-Hillsdale High School.
They spoke about their poultry projects, how to make a bird house and feeder, how to reduce stress, history of chocolate, the benefits of eggs, and some taught how to make protein bites and smoothies. Another competition was the job readiness event. In this event, members go through the process of applying for a job they could obtain today and interview for the job.
Results were:
• Junior Illustrated Presentation — first, Hannah Simic, Garber; second, Brett Gainer, Waukomis; third, Lindy Pitts, Pioneer
• Junior PowerPoint — first, Bailey Nickels, Enid.
• Junior Regular Speech — first, Beckett Powers, Chisholm; second, Charlie Benson, Waukomis.
• Junior Extemporaneous — first, Lindy Pitts, Pioneer; second, Hannah Simic, Garber; third, Charlie Benson, Waukomis.
• Intermediate Illustrated Presentation — first, Joe Sharp, Covington; second, Shelbi Prince, Garber.
• Intermediate Regular Speech — first, Josiah Benson, Waukomis; second, Victory Shifflett, Waukomis.
• Intermediate Extemporaneous — first, Conner Quintero, Chisholm; second, Shelbi Prince, Garber; third, Joe Sharp, Covington.
• Senior Regular Speech — first, Ethan Haggard, Kremlin-Hillsdale.
• Senior PowerPoint — first, Conner Quintero, Chisholm; second Madison Nickels, Enid.
• Senior Extemporaneous — first, Ethan Haggard, Kremlin-Hillsdale; second, Madison Nickels, Enid; third, Summer Prince, Garber.
• Intermediate Job Readiness — first, Conner Quintero, Chisholm.
• Senior Job Readiness — first, Summer Prince, Garber.
Four Cloverbuds participated in the contest: Clara Powers and Averly Conner, of Chisholm; and Jax Benson and Kathryn Davidson, of Waukomis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.