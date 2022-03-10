ENID, Okla. — Corvettes of Enid will hold its 30th annual Corvette Expo on April 2 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
The show is a benefit, with proceeds in the past going to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Youth and Family Services, Spruce Up a Life, Leonardo's Children's Museum, Christmas 911, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, AmTryke program, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Adventure Quest, Ainslie's Angels, Anchored by Love and others.
The show this year will be all inside, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12.
On display will be a new 2022 mid-engine Corvette.
In addition to the Corvettes, Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive, and there will be a drawing for a 2022 Polaris 4-by-4 youth addition. Tickets will be available at the show, with proceeds going to charity.
Sponsors are being sought for the show. Silver level sponsors ($1,000 to $1,499) will have their company name printed on the sleeve of the show T-shirt. Donor level sponsors ($250 or more) will have their names printed on commemorative Eskimo Joe's cups.
Checks can be mailed to Corvettes of Enid, In care of Dick Yuhnke, 5701 Pheasant Run Drive, Enid, OK 73703.
For information, call Yuhnke at (714) 357-7025 or email dickyuhnke@att.net.
