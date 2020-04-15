COVID-19 claimed the life Sunday of a former Liberian military official and accused war criminal, implicated in the deaths in 1992 of five nuns with ties to Enid, robbing surviving family members of anticipated justice in court.
Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu, 74, of Collingdale, Pa., died Sunday from complications of the coronavirus after almost two weeks of treatment at Bryn Mawr Hospital, located in a suburb of Philadelphia, according to reporting by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Woewiyu, a former top lieutenant to Liberian warlord Charles Taylor, was convicted in 2018 on perjury, immigration fraud and related charges, after federal prosecutors alleged he gave false answers on a 2006 application for citizenship to hide his role in the Liberian civil war. Woewiyu awaited sentencing when he died Sunday.
Fred McGuire, a retired Air Force colonel and former Vance Air Force Base student pilot, said he's disappointed he won't see Woewiyu face sentencing. He blames Woewiyu, in part, for the death of his older sister, Kathleen McGuire, who was among five nuns from the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Ruma, Ill., killed while serving in war-torn Liberia in 1992.
"It's a sad day when a person responsible for the killing of U.S. citizens does not receive justice in this great nation of ours," McGuire told the News & Eagle. "It only deepens the pain endured by the victims' loved ones."
The News & Eagle first reported in September 2019 on McGuire, his sister Kathleen, and the four other nuns who perished in Liberia.
When Sisters Barbara Ann Muttra, Kathleen McGuire, Shirley Kolmer, Mary Joel Kolmer and Agnes Mueller prepared to leave for Liberia in 1992, they were continuing an Adorers’ mission there dating back to the 1970s.
But, conditions had worsened in the country since 1989, when rebel forces under Taylor invaded the country, pitching it into a civil war that claimed more than 200,000 lives and made refugees of nearly half the country’s population.
The Adorers left Liberia in 1991 as rebel forces approached the outskirts of the capital city of Monrovia, and the sisters’ convent in the suburban city of Gardnersville.
When a cease-fire was announced in early 1992, Sister Elizabeth Kolmer, sibling of Sister Shirley Kolmer and cousin of Sister Mary Joel Kolmer, said the nuns were eager to return to Liberia, and to the people they’d served there.
The risks of serving in a war-torn country caught up with the nuns in October 1992, as the cease-fire collapsed and rebel forces once again cut a swath of destruction through the outskirts of Monrovia.
According to information provided by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Sisters Barbara Ann Muttra and Mary Joel Kolmer were killed on Oct. 20, 1992, as they drove the convent’s security guard home to a neighboring suburb.
Three days later, soldiers shot and killed Sisters Kathleen McGuire, Agnes Mueller and Shirley Kolmer in front of their convent in Gardnersville.
McGuire told the News & Eagle in September 2019 he will never forget the phone call he received, notifying him of his sister’s death.
“About 5 o’clock in the morning my phone rings,” he recalled, “and I’ll never forget these words: ‘Fred, the nuns are dead.’”
In 2012, Taylor was sentenced in international court at The Hague to 50 years in prison for war crimes.
McGuire said he was hoping for some similar measure of justice, and some closure, in the sentencing of Woewiyu, who once served as Taylor’s defense minister.
Prosecutors did not allege Woewiyu was directly involved in the five nuns’ killings, but said his actions and the policies he promoted led to their deaths, among other atrocities. Woewiyu faced up to 30 years in prison on the immigration conviction.
McGuire, speaking in September 2019, said even the maximum sentence would not be enough for his sister.
“Personally, I’d like to see him executed,” he said of Woewiyu. “But realistically, the most I can hope for is what the prosecutors are going for. You want to get some kind of, I wouldn’t want to say revenge, but some kind of justice for what happened over there.”
He now feels robbed of that possibility of justice, since Woewiyu died before the court got around to sentencing.
"Our judicial system allowed this criminal to remain un-sentenced for nearly two years and four years from initial arrest," McGuire said. "This only prolonged the anguish of family and friends of these five American nuns."
McGuire said he's certain his sister Kathleen is "at peace today."
But, even that assurance is bittersweet, in the absence of justice.
"I remain convinced," McGuire said, "Woewiyu never received justice in our country."
