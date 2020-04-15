VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A contractor at Vance Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, base officials said Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
The part-time contractor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and is in home isolation off-base, according to a Vance press release.
Health officials on the base currently are in the process of tracing who the contractor has come in contact with in order to identify and notify those individuals.
“We’ve been actively working with the Garfield County Health Department and our downtown partners to mitigate transmission of the virus,” said 71st Flying Training Wing Commander Colonel Corey Simmons. “Like every other military installation, we’ve been planning for this since COVID-19 first emerged on our shores and have taken measures to ensure the safety of our personnel while still completing the mission."
Simmons said flight training is continuing at the base.
"Pilot production is mission essential to the Air Force and the nation and you’ll continue to see Vance tails in the sky as long as we can safely sustain operations,” said Simmons in the press release.
Vance Air Force Base remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.
Health Protection Condition (HPCON) ratings are similar to Force Protection Conditions, which dictate the security posture on military installations.
Charlie is the second-highest HPCON condition for Department of Defense facilities, which range from Alpha to Delta.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no new additional measures had put in place in the wake of the positive case, but "some may be implemented in the future as determined by the installation leadership," according to the base press release.
The case reported by Vance is one of seven in Garfield County, as of Wednesday.
The number of cases reported Wednesday in the state is 2,263 since the first case was detected on March 6, 2020, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 510 have been hospitalized overall, with 179 currently hospitalized, 107 of whom are in intensive care.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model predicts 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICU beds. By May 1, the forecast predicts 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 with 469 deaths.
