Construction will begin on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on the north side of the intersection of Garriott and Grand.
According to the city of Enid, construction will include improvements to the corner radii, as well as the additions of accessible crosswalks and ramps. To allow contractors to complete the second phase of the project, westbound Garriott will be reduced to one lane at the intersection wtih Grand. The second phase of the project is expected to be completed in a month.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.