Concrete repairs will force the closure of North 16th in the 1800 block, according to the city of Enid.
The closure at 1801 N. 16th will begin Monday, Dec. 27. The closure will last about three weeks.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of James Scholten, 54, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
E. L. "Lanham" Ford passed away December 21, 2021, services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Kaye Schroeder, 67, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Enid Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Pond Creek. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Pond Creek Christian Church. Burial at Hawley Cemetery.
