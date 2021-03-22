The area of 1816 Comanche Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 22, 2021 @ 6:20 pm
KETCHUM — Larry Wood passed Sunday, March 14th, 2021. He was born in Enid to Walter and Idris (Ives) Wood on February 12, 1944. He was an amazing son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Funeral announcement pending.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Lawrence E. Clark, 90, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Kyle Ray Shepard, 31, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID — Bill Scott, age 80, of Enid, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
