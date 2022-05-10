Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: May 10, 2022 @ 6:57 pm
The area of 5802 Cedar Ridge will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, May 11, 2022, for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
