ENID, Okla. — The inaugural Ski Lake Triathlon took place on Saturday , Sept. 2, 2023, with 60-70 competitors who had signed up. Athletes in several age groups competed in a variety of challenging feats with categories ranging in length of distance.
The triathlon featured cycling, running and swimming portions, with Red Bird Farm being the site of the finish line. The swim portions took place at Ski Lake. There were three categories during the event: the sprint, the Olympic and Half Iron distances.
The sprint was a 750-meter swim, 10-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run done twice. The Olympic was a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run done four times. The Half Iron consisted of a 2,100-meter swim, 56-mile bike ride and a run of 13.1 miles.
Caroline Boyd, Kelsey Lovelace and Peter Lovelace all traveled from Wichita Falls, Texas, to compete in various categories. The group of friends were looking for an event to compete in that was a shorter distance than others they were already training for.
Boyd, who finished first in her age group while competing in the Olympic, said it was her first triathlon. She said she had broken her foot, and began training for triathlons in June, and said she will compete in another triathlon in the near future. She said training for the triathlon gave her a goal to strive for while rehabbing her foot.
She said she trained every day doing either running, swimming or biking, and felt happy with her performance on Saturday as she beat all the goals she had set.
“It was really great. I feel like they did a great job setting everything up and making it really easy to follow the course,” Boyd said. “People were super encouraging the whole way, so it was a really good experience.”
She joked she would move past the pain of Saturday when training for more triathlons in the future.
“I’ve never swam before, and biking was new and everyone’s kind of run but I hadn’t done races or anything,” Boyd said. “This is all very new to me, so I’m happy with it.”
Kelsey and Peter Lovelace competed in the sprint category. Peter said he hadn’t planned on competing, but signed up on Friday just in time to be able to compete alongside his wife.
He said the couple had competed in a relay triathlon before in which he swam and she ran, and Saturday enjoyed the course.
“Everything was perfect,” he said. “With triathlons, with the transitions and stuff, it can be a little bit confusing but I think it went pretty smoothly. It’s a cool sport that we’re just kind of delving into.”
Kelsey Lovelace said the toughest part of the training was pushing through on days when it was tough to continue, but through the training she realized what she was capable of.
“You learn that you’re stronger than you think and you just lean into other people who are doing it and lean into your support system,” she said.
Jon Mills, race director, said he had wanted to be able to host a triathlon in that area for about 10 years. Mills is a doctor with the Mills Family Clinic and Health Center, which helped put the triathlon together.
While training for an Ironman race 10 years ago, Mills swam in Ski Lake, and thought at that point it would make a great location for a triathlon. He said when the road near Red Bird Farm was paved a few years ago, it made it more feasible for a triathlon to be held there.
He is a member of the Northwest Oklahoma Triathlon Community, which will soon become called the Enid Triathlon Club.
He said the Ski Lake Triathlon was the 11th for the group to take part in. The group has taken part in a triathlon in Fairview for five years, Enid Stampede for four years and one at Canton Lake last year. He said he would like to see the triathlon community in Enid continue to grow, and said some of the area triathlons feature age groups for kids, which he said hopefully will help the triathlon community, as well as the Ski Lake Triathlon, continue to grow.
“This is trying to go big,” Mills said. “This is taking all those ideas and adding a half Ironman, which is a lot. Like every race, there’s little kinks to work out and every race needs so many volunteers. So we had some challenges, but we had 60-70 people signed up. We’re just proud that we can do something like this. We just had to lay down the foundation of what was possible and work out the kinks so that in the future we’ll have several months to plan again and just knock it out of the park next time. I want this to be bigger and bigger.”
