ENID, Okla. — Service to the community embodied Pat Farrell, who served as a pharmacist right up until his last days.
Farrell, died at the age of 92, on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
A pharmacist for more than 60 years, Farrell was well known in Enid, and he knew Enid well.
His entire life, he was of service to the community, Billie Shields and Rick Hill, friends at Rick’s Pharmacy, said of Farrell.
“He knew everything, he knew more about this town and its history than anyone," Hill said. "If you needed to know something, you went to Mr. Farrell. He was our source of all kinds of history. His kids said the same thing."
Officially declared Enid’s Nicest Guy by former Mayor Doug Frantz, Farrell greeted every customer by name when they walked in the door at Scheffe or Rick’s pharmacies.
Bert Mackie, neighbor of Farrell's for the past 40 years, said there wasn’t a better man.
“He was the best neighbor, always positive and ready to help out,” Mackie said. "He could make everyone laugh better than anyone."
When a song came on, from all eras, he immediately would break into song, instantly knowing all the words, Shields said.
“He knew everything, he didn’t even have to think about it,” Shields said.
Farrell was involved in the Enid community throughout the decades.
“He was full of community. Community was everything to him. So, to be involved in the community, to serve its people, was his life,” Shields said.
Enid grew slowly on Farrell at first, but soon became the place he would spend his life and continue raising his family with late wife, Kay.
He arrived in Enid in 1952 and began working in the pharmacy at Vance Air Force Base. Farrell had moved from Minnesota, where he grew up and went to college.
Upon leaving the Air Force, he worked at Scheffe for more than 50 years. After his retirement in 2007, Farrell just couldn't stay away from the pharmacy business and went back to work part time at Rick’s Pharmacy.
In a 2019 article recognizing Farrell’s awards, he said of his work, ”I get to see people, and serve people.”
“I have a purpose and a place to go," he said. "It's the opportunity to serve and provide pharmaceutical services for people. I still enjoy serving people as a pharmacist. It's satisfying.”
Services are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online.
