ENID, Okla. — Although the national emergency on COVID-19 has ended, several communicable diseases are active and some are on the rise in Garfield County, a nurse with Garfield County Health Department told Enid Rotarians on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Vickie Bright, BSN RN, communicable disease nurse with the department, said communicable diseases are spread in many ways, from human to human, from insects, animals to humans, and food-borne illnesses.
“There are lots of things we can do protect ourselves and keep some of these diseases at bay,” she said.
Right now, hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV, she said, which is a respiratory virus.
“There’s now a vaccine that’s come out for people that are 60 and over,” she said. It is not available yet in Garfield County.
Communicable diseases can spread through bodily fluids, insect bites, air droplets, etc. Simple things to keep from spreading are washing hands and covering coughs or sneezes.
“In Oklahoma there is a statute where doctors and laboratories are to report to the state certain diseases,” she said. There are 90 diseases in Oklahoma that require reporting.
“Diptheria, Hepatitis B, polio, rabies, measles are all reportable on the day the lab finds out,” she said. Others must be reported within 24 hours to a month.
Garfield County’s responsibility is not only to educate, but Bright said she also checks each day to see if there are diseases that are reportable, saying she gets two to five of these reportable diseases per week.
Tuberculosis is on the rise in Oklahoma, and there is a nurse in the department who handles all TB cases and reporting.
“She does have quite a caseload, but she is meticulous in handling it. TB has grown in the last year, but she’s at the point where she’s getting it under control,” Bright said.
Some other diseases that the department is seeing more of include sexually transmitted diseases, she said, especially syphilis.
“We are seeing a problem right now with congenital syphilis, which is a newborn contracting the disease in utero, so we’ve put some steps into place to screen women at the beginning of their pregnancy to determine if they’ve been exposed to syphilis,” she said.
If so, treatment is started immediately.
STDs in Oklahoma are the highest in the nation, she said, so the department is proactively working to educate the public about prevention, testing and treatment.
Garfield County Health Department tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.
“Any disease I come upon or reported to me, I educate, call in treatment and try to find out where they’ve been exposed,” she said.
Food illnesses, such as Hepatitis A, can often be traced through patterns, she said.
Bright said she’s seen some outbreaks in Garfield County, including typhoid, which occurred in 2015.
A mumps outbreak occurred in 2016, she said.
“We had quite a team who worked on that, and we called the National Guard and emergency response team because the numbers were so great,” she said.
Shigella, an intestinal infection, impacted daycares in 2016-17 and impacted a number of day cares, she said.
Bright re-iterated that many diseases can be prevented through vaccinations and hand washing.
She also warned that as spring and summer approach, it’s important for residents to pay attention to any ponding or standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
Mosquitoes can spread disease, including West Nile virus.
