Enid City Commission will vote on the contract for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Project at its meeting Tuesday night.
Commissioners are set to approve the contract, worth $243,358,908.18, with Garney Construction, of Kansas City.
The 30-inch-diameter pipeline will run 70 miles across 230 acquired parcels of land from the Ponca City-area lake to the water treatment plant in Enid, transporting 10.5 million gallons of water a day, project managers told commissioners previously. Pipeline construction will begin in March and is set to be completed in two and a half years.
The pipeline is expected to provide a guaranteed water source to the city of Enid for the next 40-50 years. Materials are set to last at least three decades, but longer with regular preventative maintenance and replacement pumps.
Also Tuesday, the city is expected to approve an agreement with the Osage nation for monitoring construction activities related to the Kaw Lake project.
"They will be monitoring for cultural resources that may be discovered during the construction of the project," background for the agenda item reads. "Procedures for inadvertent discoveries are being developed in coordination with the Oklahoma Historical Preservation Officer and the Osage Nation Tribal Historical Preservation Officer."
The city of Enid will reimburse the Osage Nation an estimated $30,307 for direct expenses associated with the monitoring, based on invoices submitted by the tribe.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A hearing and vote to remain a portion of South 5th as Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way. Baldwin was longtime pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church.
• Awarding a contract for $15,255 to Civil & Environmental Consultants for site assessment and surveying for a multi-phase project to expand the landfill. The city plans to expand the landfill on 150 acres it owns that abut the landfill site to the south.
• A vote on a grant worth $1,840 to Bobby and Jeni D. Brunson for a poppy mural to be put on the building at 1814 N. Grand.
During their executive session, commissioner will discuss the performance and continued employment of City Manager Jerald Gilbert and City Attorney Carol Lahman.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
During their 5 p.m. study session also in the Grand Ballroom, commissioners will discuss a methane gas solution for the landfill and hear an update on ice storm cleanup.
