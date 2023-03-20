ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023, will consider multiple items and discuss, in executive session, Enid’s nearly 20-year-old jail agreement.
Commissioners' agenda includes what is described as a Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority’s breach of the city’s 2005 jail agreement, which will be discussed in closed session toward the end of the meeting.
They also will discuss negotiations concerning a new long-term agreement. Commissioners will reconvene into regular session to take any necessary action, the agenda states.
During the regular session, commissioners will consider approving a $47,000 contract with California artist Solomon Bassoff, of Faducci Studio, for an interactive piece of art to be placed along the Enid Trail System.
Last April, the Public Arts Commission of Enid requested proposals from artists interested in creating artwork to be placed along the Trail.
Two submissions were received, and the first art project from locals Kelly Tompkins and Emme Hughes was approved in December 2022.
Basoff’s artwork would be a 360-degree sculpture, “Armadillo, Coyote and Raccoon with Drums on Rock,” with each animal holding a steel drum.
It would serve as an interactive and musical structure with a focus on texture, color, touch and appealing design, and the proposed location would be on the section of the trail west of Cleveland.
Commissioners also will consider approving an emergency resolution that authorizes the city’s attorney to levy a $104,773.50 judgment of the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Court of Existing Claims in favor of an Enid man on the tax rolls.
According to the agenda item, the now 75-year-old man, while employed by the city of Enid, was injured June 11, 2013, while removing fence wire that was tangled in a mower blade, resulting in the loss of use in his right eye and its subsequent removal.
He and the city of Enid reached a joint petition settlement, approved by Court of Existing Claims on Feb. 21, 2023, in the amount of $95,226.50, including an additional $9,547 for Medicare Set-Aside.
If the emergency resolution is approved, which requires five affirmative votes, the man will receive payment from Enid Municipal Authority, which would be paid in full with interest in three annual payments beginning in 2024.
Enid Municipal Code provides that all workers’ compensation judgments greater than $20,000 shall be placed on the judgment rolls and levied as an increase in ad valorem taxes.
Also on tap for commissioners are to accept a completed project that rehabilitated the surface of roads after needed water line repairs were made; and a completed annual project that, this year, treated 45,000 feet of sanitary sewer lines between 16th and 30th from Oak to the railroad tracks on 30th.
Commissioners also will vote to accept an Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality permit for the waterline construction along East Oklahoma from 7nth to 16th.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will hear an updates on the Advance Soccer Complex project and on Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year plan for Garriott and Van Buren; and discuss the fiscal year 2023-24 budget calendar and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.