Commissioners to consider contract for Kaw Lake project

Enid city commissioners are expected to vote on a contract for a construction manager at risk for the Kaw Lake water pipeline project during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The item on the agenda is an amendment to a contract worth $429.670.33 for Garney Construction, of Kansas City.
"This amendment will extend Garney's services as the Construction Manager at Risk ... with the goal of reducing the construction cost of the program to ensure the overall program budget of $315 million is maintained," information provided by the city of Enid states.
Also on the agenda are:
• A hearing and vote on an ordinance rezoning property located at 417, 421 and 423 W. York, 909 S. Jefferson, 402, 406, 420 and 424 W. Indiana from R-4 residential duplex or two-family dwelling district to special use district for Enid Public Schools.
• Several easements for the Kaw Lake project.
• Appointments to several city boards and commissions.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in commission chambers in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
During their study session, commissioners will discuss the construction manager at risk proposal, as well as hear and update on the Kaw Lake project.
The study session is at 5 p.m. in the lower-level conference room. Both it and the regular meeting are open to the public.
