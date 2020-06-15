Commissioners set to approve Kaw Lake items

Enid city commissioners will consider several items relating to the Kaw Lake water pipeline project during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The commission is set to award an additional $2.72 million in service costs to Garver Engineering LLC, the ongoing pipeline project’s design firm. The project is currently in pre-construction, with construction set to begin in November.
To cover the added fees, commissioners will first transfer $2.8 million from Enid Municipal Authority to the Water Capital Improvement Fund, through a $44.4 million loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
The additional fees are necessary, Michael Graves, from Garver, previously told commissioners, after the project changed from design-bid-build to construction manager at-risk and was delayed 12 more months since 2018.
He said he expects a $800,000 increase in program execution and design costs for pipeline material between 2018 and 2021-22. The firm initially designed the project in 2017.
The project’s overall $315 million budget will not change, Graves said, with a reduction of the firm’s services expected in phase four.
Commissioners also are set to acquire and condemn two tracts of land both located in Garfield County intended for the pipeline project, under eminent domain.
The city of Enid previously has unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with the land owners to acquire the easements through which the 74-mile pipeline will run, offering $4,800 each for both properties.
City commissioners voted Dec. 17 to use eminent domain to clear a path for the water pipeline project through the last properties yet to agree to an easement. The project requires 230 total easements to proceed with construction. The commission also will approve four more easements Tuesday night, increasing the total to 179.
Along with the $2.8 million Garver amendment transfer, commissioners also will re-appropriate $1.82 million to several other departments. Enid Municipal Authority will receive an additional $1.3 million and the Sales Tax Transfers Department will receive $250,000 after sales tax reports for the past three months came in about 7% higher than budgeted for the current 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The Enid Event Center and Convention Hall Department will receive $250,000 after lower Stride Bank Center revenues and $400,000 less in lodging tax revenues were reported. The Airport Department will receive $20,000 more.
Among other items, commissioners also will:
• Consider raising the age for purchasing and using tobacco from 18 to 21.
• Award a $458,598, 180-day base bid contract for the Meadowlake Park low-water crossing, connecting both sides of the park, to EMC Services LLC, after the item was tabled May 28. Commissioners also will discuss the project during study session.
• Approve lowering the city’s 401(k) retirement plan participant age to 18.
• And go into executive session to discuss Enid Regional Development Alliance’s contract to develop objectives for the upcoming fiscal year.
During study session, set for 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting, the commission will discuss the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.
Approved in December 2019, the DCIP funding included $75 million to provide federal grants for municipal infrastructure projects that benefit military installations and military manufacturing facilities — such as the Kaw Lake project.
Base city liaison Mike Cooper previously has said there is a good chance Enid could receive $5 million to $10 million in DCIP funds to help with the project, “tailor-made” for the funding.
Staff writer James Neal contributed to this story.
