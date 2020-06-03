ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners again heard updates during study session Tuesday night on the Kaw Lake water project from Garver Engineering, the project’s design management firm.
Garver has requested an additional $3 million because of time and services added to the original pre-construction timeline. The commission will vote on the amendment at its next meeting June 16.
Michael Graves, from Garver, told commissioners the firm has provided an extra 12 months of services since 2018. He said he expects a $800,000 increase in program execution and design costs for pipeline material between 2018 and 2021-22. The firm initially designed the project in 2017.
A change of scope of services still is being negotiated for the meeting, City Manager Jerald Gilbert told commissioners.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings, who serves as commission representative for the project’s funding oversight committee, voiced concerns that the group might have to vote later for more over-budget service costs once past a point of no return.
“We can’t see them going up, Michael,” Stallings said. “You say you need $3 million now, what are you going to do when we get to phase four?”
The project’s overall budget, at $315 million, will not change, Graves said, with the reduction of services in phase four. The planners also have to assume costs will escalate over three years, he said.
In phase four of construction, because construction manager at-risk (CMAR) firm Garney absorbed services, Garver then will provide fewer services and accompanying fees.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell wanted to know who was to blame for the missing deadlines once the city shifted from design-bid-build to the CMAR plan.
“It matters to me that we don’t blow the schedule again going forward. … And how we do that is figuring out how it happened before once we had the CMAR,” he said.
Several city officials at the meeting claimed responsibility for the delays, from Gilbert to head engineer Chris Gdanski.
Also during Tuesday's regular meeting, commissioners approved two land easements related to the project, while 21 remain in the city court. Of the 220 packets prepared and delivered, 175 land easements have been accepted.
A total of 230 packets are required for the 74-mile pipeline.
Pre-construction phase is set to be finished by November, Gilbert said.
Before the city meets again to approve the Garver amendment, the funding oversight committee for the Kaw Lake project will meet at noon June 11 in the city administration building, its first meeting since March before the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential city meetings.
