ENID, Okla. — Several local entities are set to receive nearly half-a-million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funding in the upcoming fiscal year.
At its Tuesday, May 16, 2023, regular meeting, Enid City Commission approved the fiscal year 2023-24 CDBG proposed activities and projects in the amount of $491,970.
Of the total amount, $55,000 will go toward three youth services programs; $146,206.30 will go toward one housing program; $15,000 will go toward one micro-enterprise business assistance program; $90,000 will go toward CDBG administration; $185,763.70 will go toward five facility improvement projects.
Laura Girty, Enid’s CDBG coordinator, said everything included in these CDBG funds ties back to the purpose of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — “which is to help people get into and stay in houses.”
“It’s odd, sometimes, to find the path to, ‘How does an after-school program help people stay in housing,’” Girty said. “Well, an after-school program that is subsidized by us is either free or doesn’t cost as much, and that helps parents keep their jobs because they have help with childcare. So, it’s all, somehow, linked to housing.”
Community Development Support Association (CDSA) has been requesting CDBG funds annually for more than 25 years to provide emergency repairs to houses and to remove ADA barriers to prevent homelessness, said Executive Director Cheri Ezzell.
This year, CDSA, an anti-poverty agency, requested $85,000 in CDBG funds, and it ended up receiving $146,206.30.
Girty said this was due to the recent Housing Study conducted in Enid, which showed there are a few neighborhoods with aging housing stocks.
“Some people aren’t able to afford to paint, to repair their porches, to fix their roofs — they’re reaching a point where those houses are going to have to be torn down,” she said. “That’s what CDSA does — emergency repairs. ... That’s what (CDSA) always does, and they do it very consistently and very well.”
Ezzell said the aging housing stock is a reason why CDSA applies for CDBG funds, adding that the agency helps income-eligible individuals — often elderly people — with housing needs such as replacing water heaters and sewer lines.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to make a difference for people,” she said, “and if you can keep elderly people safe in their houses — that’s the best thing to do. ... There’s a great need for this in our community, and it makes a big difference in people’s lives.”
Girty said the entities will spend their own money on their proposed activities and projects and then will be reimbursed by CDBG.
“To even get to that point, they have to turn in an application — most of which is federally mandated,” Girty said. “They have to give their budgets, Board numbers and addresses, ... and those have to meet the standards.”
There is a 20% cap imposed on administration and a 15% cap imposed on public services, but housing, economic development and public facilities and improvements do not have limits.
YWCA Enid, Girty said, requested $182,212 to enclose and secure its parking lot, which actually funded with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act monies through Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
That allowed CDBG to help fund more of what other agencies requested. Girty said, adding ODOC is considering using CARES funds to fund the city of Enid’s Government Springs’ restrooms.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, now in its fourth year of receiving CDBG funds, is set to receive $28,548.70 to replace its existing fire alarm system, which Executive Director Tree Kelley said is “totally outdated.”
The facility’s currency fire alarm system isn’t even made by the company anymore, Kelley added, saying YFS staff members have to keep resetting the fire alarm system when it goes off randomly.
“It’s really scary to have a system that could quit working, say, in the middle of the night when there are kids living in (YFS’s) shelter,” Kelley said. “(The administrative staff) are able to run and hit the reset button, but if it’s truly an emergency — that doesn’t give me a lot of confidence. ...
“We have been able to do things to make improvements to our facility and provide better and more services because of the city of Enid.”
Any entity in Enid is able to apply for CDBG funding.
“Anybody can apply — someone who has never applied can apply,” she said.
For more information about CDBG funding, Girty can be contacted by calling (580) 234-0400.
5-Year Consolidated Plan
Additionally on Tuesday evening, Enid City Commission approved a resolution to adopt the CDBG Five-Year Consolidated Plan for 2023-27 and the FY 2023-24 Annual Action Plan; and authorized Girty to submit it — after a 30-day period — to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development.
Girty said the Five-Year Consolidated Plan is a federal requirement that outlines what the city of Enid’s CDBG priorities throughout the next five years are. Included in it is the FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan, which is also federally required.
For the next five years, according to the Five-Year Consolidated Plan, “Enid intends to invest the majority of CDBG funds on a citywide basis to activities demonstrating significant leveraging of limited CDBG resources while benefiting low- to moderate-income persons, both directly and through community growth.”
The priorities listed the plan are public facility and improvements; housing and homeless prevention; youth facilities, programs and services; mental health and substance abuse programs; transportation; parks and recreation facilities; street and sidewalk improvements; clearance, demolition, remediate and code enforcement; neighborhood cleanups; rehab for single- and multi-unit residential; economic development to for-profits; economic development technical assistance; micro-enterprise assistance; rehab public/private-owned commercial/industrial; and program administration.
Girty said mostly, CDBG staff and the CDBG Funding Committee are who determine the priorities — as well as input received from the local community — based on certain matrix codes that represent acceptable categories like youth centers, homeless facilities, employment training, neighborhood cleanups, micro-enterprise assistance and more.
“We go through (the matrix codes list), and everybody ranks them,” Girty said.”We can’t just invent something and say, ‘We want to work on animal welfare in Enid, Oklahoma, because that’s really important to us.’ It has to be one of the matrix codes.”
And, requests that are submitted annually by local organizations must fall within those priorities listed in the Five-Year Consolidated Plan, which will be submitted June 16, 2023, and begin July 1, 2023.
