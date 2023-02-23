ENID, Okla. — Public comment took up half of Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Thursday evening, Feb. 23, 2023.
Most of the 12 public commenters at the meeting, which lasted about one hour and eight minutes, spoke about “white nationalism” and “neo-Nazism” in Enid, in opposition to the winner of the Ward 1 seat in the recent municipal election and on issues regarding Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Judd Blevins won the Ward 1 seat on Feb. 14, receiving 422 votes to incumbent Jerry Allen’s 386 votes.
Blevins was accused nearly four years ago in an article for Right Wing Watch of being the Oklahoma state coordinator for Identity Evropa — identified as a white nationalist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Identity Evropa was formed in 2016, renamed to American Identity Movement in 2019 and disbanded in 2020.
In late December 2022, Blevins declined an interview regarding the article and his alleged involvement but did provide statements that were published in News & Eagle articles on Jan. 8, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2023.
The Rev. James Neal, priest of Holy Cross Enid, spoke first, reading a letter he said “addresses moral and practical issues” of the “apparent and overt rise of white nationalism and Nazism in our community to soon be represented on this council.”
“All of us, whether we live in Enid or simply have financial or other interests here, must determine whether we want to be associated with officially sanctioned white nationalism,” Neal said, “or if we will denounce, disassociate ourselves from and oppose this hateful ideology.”
Other public commenters shared similar comments.
Kim Collins said she’s a Tulsa native but has grown to love the Enid community and recognizes it has “great diversity” and “wonderful people who live here” who are “hardworking and good-hearted.”
“So when I recently learned that a man has been elected who appears to possibly have ties to white nationalism and racist viewpoints, I was very, very disturbed by that,” Collins said. “As a citizen of Enid who has grown to love this community, I don’t think that’s something we want to be known for here. ... This is a loving community with loving people, but having someone with that sort of background — unless that person can admit that what they did was wrong and denounce it completely and totally — it’s just not acceptable.”
“I know there are people here with different political views and what-have-you,” said public commenter Lucille Pitt. “I don’t care what your political view is. Enid should be a city of inclusiveness for everybody, regardless of your political or religious views, because the Constitution, as long as we are Americans, applies to all of us.”
The News & Eagle reached out to Blevins after the meeting Thursday for a comment, but he declined.
Ben Ezzell, a former Ward 3 commissioner, spoke during Thursday’s meeting, questioning why commissioners haven’t taken action during any meetings to address “discrimination and bigotry” he said comes from the local library’s Board of Directors.
Pitt also spoke about the board and “censorship” in the library.
“When you begin to censor a library — that is the wrong approach to take,” she said. “If someone is not pleased with some of the books that are in the library, you don’t have to check them out. I can understand where there may be concern that children might get certain literature, but parents should monitor their children.”
Approved agenda items
Outside of the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners appointed Jesse Ashlock and Kenneth Girty to serve on Vance Development Authority; Ron Janzen and Marsha Scott to serve on the Park and Recreation Board; and Cory Buller and William Nokes to serve on the Tree Board.
Commissioners initially were set to approve a contract between the city of Enid and Enid Street Outreach Services to administer $250,000 — as part of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant CV-2 funds — for the purchase of a building at 710 W. Randolph near Our Daily Bread.
During the study session, though, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said there were some “environmental and funding concerns” that had come up. Gilbert said the city of Enid talked with ESOS, and he recommended pulling the consent item from the agenda — which commissioners later did — and bringing it back to a future agenda once those are resolved.
Commissioners also approved amending the 2022-23 Airport Fund by appropriating $3.147 million needed to award a $4,524,741.94 contract to Diversified Construction — which also was approved — for ongoing infrastructure projects at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Grant awards of $2.847 million from Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program and $300,000 from Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission also are available to provide the necessary funding, and the remaining amount is covered by the P3 Award included in the original fiscal year 2023 budget.
