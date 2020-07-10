Enid will go Comic Con Crazy the weekend of July 30-Aug. 2.
The City of Enid Communications Department, Visit Enid, Main Street Enid, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce invite the public to Enid for a weekend full of fun activities and bargains while adhering to social-distancing guidelines.
The third annual Enid Comic Con runs Aug. 1-2 at the Stride Bank Center.
Organizers said this is a family-friendly comic con, with children’s and adult costume contests, featuring cash prizes. Local and out-of-state vendors will be there buying, selling and trading.
Sam Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie “Flash,” will be there both days, signing autographs and taking photos with attendees. Comic Con is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained at the Stride Bank Center. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Merchants all across Enid will welcome shoppers with great deals during Crazy Days July 30 through Aug. 1.
Many retail locations will have specials throughout their stores and perhaps even more deals spilling out onto their sidewalks. Check with specific stores to see who is participating and their business hours.
Gaslight Theatre presents the opening weekend of the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” July 31 to Aug. 2.
Seymore works at a flower shop, attending a plant who he has named Audrey II. However, this is no ordinary plant. It came from outer space and requires a diet of fresh blood. Seymore starts by giving his own blood but when people start dying, the plant wants more than a few drops. The show has been a favorite for more than 30 years, and Gaslight brings it to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Due to social-distancing recommendations, all seating is general admission and seating will be limited.
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will present “History Alive!” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1.
Step back in time and experience life on the Cherokee Strip as re-enactors tend to their shops and work their trades of the time.
Admission is the regular museum price of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
All visitors must wear masks at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Masks are provided at the front desk.
For motorsports enthusiasts, Auto Racing at Enid Speedway, billed as the fastest 3/8-mile track in the Midwest, takes place Aug. 1.
Pure stocks, Sport Mod and Hot Shots will be racing on the dirt track beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15, children under 12 are admitted free, and a Pit Pass is $30. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Find out more information on this Comic Con Crazy weekend in Enid as well as upcoming events at VisitEnid.org.
