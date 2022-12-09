With Christmas and the new year just around the corner, I wanted to take a moment and talk about all of the blessings that abound here in Northwest Oklahoma. Even more than our now famous Christ Tree in Enid, hearts are bigger, warmer and more generous than ever in our communities.
This year has been an incredible year personally and professionally. The United Way continues to succeed thanks to YOU and our connections and partnerships. Our friends in multiple business sectors help raise funds and awareness to help our other friends do the tireless work every day for our citizens. We have all heard the important John Wesley quote “do all the good you can.”
In Northwest Oklahoma, we are surrounded by people who do good, care about others and have generous hearts of gold.
This year, we have been able to fund 14 United Way partner agencies to create healthier and happier communities across Northwest Oklahoma. Whether through food, shelter, health care, counseling, economic assistance, help with school and more, our agencies serve our citizens both young and seasoned. Our citizens are more independent, productive and able to care for one another thanks to the incredible impact — collectively — of our partners and YOU.
If you have donated to the United Way this year, I whole-heartedly thank you. And of course, there is always more time to give. We have big goals in 2023, and our partner agencies are planning on even greater impact for the future. Your gifts save lives, put food in kitchens, changes lives for the better and puts smiles on faces and hands to work. We appreciate your giving.
I hope you and your families have a blessed Christmas, holiday season and a most prosperous new year. And I can’t wait to tell you more about how our community continues to Live United all year round. God Bless you and thank you once again for “Living United” in Northwest Oklahoma.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
