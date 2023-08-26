In the previous column, we talked about the first law of library science — books are for use.
What has become known as the Laws of Library Science was a theory developed by a librarian in India in 1931, S.R. Ranganathan. The second law seems pretty easy and straight forward at first glance; every person their book.
Every person their book means that each person should be able to find books or materials that will inspire, educate, empower or entertain them at their public library. Librarians delight when someone goes from “I don’t really like to read” to “Where can I find more books like this one?!” I’ve personally witnessed this more than once; it is wonderful! However, the principle every person their book takes on a bigger meaning when looking at a librarian’s responsibility to ensure that the library has materials for every member of their community. Every person their book is part of librarians’ professional responsibility.
This responsibility means that librarians need to know their community. It is one reason the field of librarianship believes so strongly in local libraries; nobody can understand your community like someone who is part of your community. Library systems that cover multiple counties should have board members from each county they serve. Schools should have school librarians who know the students and their families. This principle is also part of why we have specialty libraries; nobody knows what a law library needs like a lawyer.
This responsibility also means librarians need to learn about, and learn from, all the different groups in a community. Books should act as mirrors where we see reflections of ourselves. I recently read a paragraph where the protagonist in the story is looking through the fiction section of his local library and asks, “Where are the books about me?” That is really important to librarians. We want to make sure you can find books about you, books you are interested in, books that make you love reading.
In order to make sure that every person can find their books, librarians have to believe all books have value, even the ones we don’t want to read ourselves. I am not a romance reader, but I will help you find your next favorite love story with enthusiasm. A librarian’s goal is to connect people to the books that are right for them. My hope is that you find the library materials that are right for you at your public library. If you find there are books your library should have but doesn’t, tell a librarian. You can request books in person or online, by email or phone. You can even write a handwritten letter to your librarian. Your librarian wants to know what books you want to read.
