We are working through a series about the five laws of library science. I promise we will get back to that, but something happened at the library that I wanted to share with you.
One of my favorite authors said, “Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.”
I want you to know it is not just that librarians who can help you find the correct answer; many of us are passionate about helping you find the information you need.
A local business owner came to the library looking for information and asked a question while the children’s librarian was at the circulation desk. The question was simple, “Do you have old city directories?”
The children’s librarian asked me because that question is not a children’s section type. The short answer is yes, reference can help you. But then I remembered there was nobody at the reference desk today. I go up the stairs, hastening with all speed; the children’s librarian is on my heels. This is going to be fantastic!
We find the patron we just sent upstairs. Enter the “reference interview.” A reference interview is a librarian trying to make sure they are helping you find the information you want. We already know we are looking for old city directories. So the next question is, “How old?” Asking questions helps us determine if we have the information and where it might be. We have Enid city directories dating back to the 1930s on the Marquis James Room shelves; we have some older ones on microfilm. The R.L. Polk & Co. City Directory is like a phonebook with superpowers. Oh, the nostalgia of a phonebook! For instance, if you remember where a business was but can’t remember the name, city directory to the rescue!
I hope you can imagine the scene. A library patron, the library director and the children’s librarian huddled around a shelf in the Marquis James Room. Librarian hands trembling slightly, trying to control the excitement while handling old books and carefully turning aged pages, searching sequential volumes hoping to discover a change in the entries. And there it is! Found it!
This is definitely not a hushed experience. It is exhilarating! But it is just one piece of the puzzle. That’s not the end of the hunt. Finding the approximate time of the change leads us deeper into the quest. Now we have an approximate year, what is the real question? We are excited. We are invested. Librarians love it! Please bring us your questions. And please don’t shush us when we get excited about finding information.
