FREEDOM — A Collinsville man was hospitalized after the motorcycle he was operating struck a cow northwest of Freedom Saturday evening in Woods County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Keith Alan Sparks, 39, was driving a 2018 KTM motorcycle west on Noble Road, approximately 13 miles north and six miles west of Freedom, when he topped a hill and hit the cow standing in the roadway. The motorcycle left the road and struck a fence, the OHP reported.
Sparks was flown by AirEvac to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., and admitted in guarded but stable condition for internal and external trunk injuries, according to the OHP report.
