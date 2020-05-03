NORMAN — U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and other representatives have called on President Donald Trump and House leadership to direct financial support and aid opportunities toward local newsrooms across the country.
On April 29, Cole and 125 other representatives — including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., of the 2nd Congressional District — sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, asking that future stimulus funding “include immediate improvements to existing lending programs to protect local news publishers and broadcasters.”
The letter outlines the financial challenges the news industry has been facing for years, noting that in many newsrooms, COVID-19 has exacerbated the struggle and brought on advertising losses and layoffs. Representatives ask in the letter that future stimulus packages ensure that small, local newsrooms that are owned by larger groups are able to apply for relief from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Accurate, reliable, and trustworthy sources of information are vital in this time of need,” the letter reads. “Congress must do everything possible to protect local news sources during this crisis to safeguard our democracy and keep our communities informed as our nation responds to the crisis.”
Cole, who represents the 4th Congressional District, also joined 236 other House members in sending a letter to the president April 20, asking that Trump use his executive powers to support advertising with local media.
The letter asks that Trump direct federal advertising spending toward local media, especially in rural or minority communities, and incentivize businesses receiving federal stimulus funds to use some of the funds on advertising with local media. All five of Oklahoma’s U.S. representatives signed the letter to the president.
“To get America moving again and strengthen our communities in the midst of this evolving crisis, we must be creative and use all available tools,” the letter reads. “Advertising plays an incredible role in local economies, and its importance to the sustainability of local broadcast stations and newspapers cannot be overstated.”
Cole said in an April 30 statement that given the essential role local news plays in communities throughout the nation, supporting local newsrooms during the pandemic is “simply commonsense.”
“Throughout our nation’s history, those involved in reporting and publishing the news have gone to great lengths to keep American communities informed,” Cole said in the statement. “Indeed, amid such emergencies as severe weather and the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many journalists have selflessly risked their own safety and health to chase down a story and accurately report on current events. Along with many other essential roles that have arisen amid this COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that it is simply commonsense to help local news sustain and continue their operations at a time when news reporting is so critical.”
Keith writes for the Norman Transcript.
