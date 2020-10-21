Coffee with CASAs recruiting event set for Friday

Garfield County Child Advocacy Council has planned a recruiting event, Coffee with CASAs, 7-10 a.m. Friday at Da Vinci's Coffeehouse, 2315 W. Willow, in hopes of recruiting more Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to serve abused and neglected children in the county.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and according to the advocacy council, "there is a huge need in the Enid community for CASAs due to increased abuse and neglected children."
There were 373 confirmed cases of abused and neglected children in Garfield County in 2019. In just the last quarter, July through September, there have been 285 confirmed cases — a significant increase over the rate in 2019, according to figures from Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
"CASAs are needed as an advocate to stand up for these children and be their voice," according to a press release. "Garfield County Care Campus is a non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in court."
Members of the public interested in serving as a CASA will have an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of trained CASAs at Coffee with CASAs.
The event is in advance of the next CASA training class, which begins Nov. 6. Applications to join that training class will be available at Coffee with CASAs.
Those who speak with CASA volunteers or council staff during the event will receive a discount code for 10% off a coffee purchase, good for that day only.
"CASA volunteers are everyday people who care about children," according to a press release. "Many work full-time while others are housewives, grandparents or college students. CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that will enable the court to understand the situation of the child. They become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent objective recommendations in the child’s best interest."
Any adult age 21 or older "with the desire and commitment to help an abused or neglected child" is eligible to apply to serve as a CASA. "Objectivity, good communication skills and common sense are important attributes for CASA volunteers," according to the press release.
CASA volunteers receive a minimum of 30 hours training prior to becoming an advocate. They learn advocacy skills, interview techniques and courtroom procedures. In addition, trainees will learn about child development, special needs children, cultural issues and the juvenile system.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council will host another Coffee with CASAs event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.
