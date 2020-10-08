Members of the public will have a chance to interact with and ask questions of local law enforcement and substance abuse professionals, during Coffee with a Cop, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Oakwood Mall Food Court.
The event is free and open to the public.
This installment of Coffee with a Cop will focus on education and resources available to youth to prevent alcohol and drug abuse.
The event is put on in part by North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Coalition, and is sponsored by Nebow's Cajun Food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.