The next Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph.
The event is a chance for the public to speak with law enforcement officers, share their concerns and get to know local officers.
“It’s for those people who would like to attend and ask questions of the police department, get to know our patrol officers and administrators,” Enid Police Department Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said. “It’s a time to ask questions if they have anything in particular they want to hear from police about.”
The event is brought by Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, TSET, Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, Austin Box 12 Foundation and North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.