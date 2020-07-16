The Coach-A-Kid program will host a motorcycle show and school year kickoff, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 2126 N. Van Buren.
Coach-A-Kid Enid’s mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, building self-esteem, establishing positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors.
John Gray, director of Coach-A-Kid for Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said the event is not a fundraiser, but rather an event to raise awareness about the mentoring program, recruit mentors and kids in need, and to have a fun, family event celebrating motorcycles and riding.
COVID-19 prevented Coach-A-Kid from having its normal summer program, and Gray said he hopes the motorcycle show will help connect kids in need with prospective mentors.
Everyone is invited to attend the event, and anyone with a motorcycle is invited to bring their ride to show. No registration is required and there is no fee.
A motorcycle safety program is planned by Downed Bikers Association, and Preston’s Cycle and ATV and Cycle Ward are bringing motorcycles to the show.
Kids in attendance will judge the Best Bike at the show, with a prize going to the winner.
Gray said he’s hoping for at least 50 motorcycles at the show.
“I would love to see the whole parking lot filled with motorcycles and people who love motorcycles,” said Gray, who is himself a motorcyclist. “I just think it's going to be a nice family event.”
Anyone interested in mentoring, or anyone with a child who could benefit from a mentor, can sign up at the event.
Rick Taylor, general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, said he hopes the event helps raise awareness for Coach-A-Kid.
“We just like to get involved in the community, and we feel like the Coach-A-Kid program fits what we want to represent at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the restaurant provides food for the AMBUCS golf tournament each year, and hosts many “Eat Wings Raise Funds” fundraisers for local schools and charitable causes.
“We just like to get involved, be involved with the community and help kids,” Taylor said.
Gray encouraged anyone interested in learning about Coach-A-Kid to come to the event, and consider signing up to be a mentor.
“I know kids are suffering from not being able to be around their friends and their teachers and principals,” Gray said. “I think now more than ever, the positice aspects of having a mentor will come to the fore, because of socially destructive aspects of the COVID epidemic.”
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, 605 W. Oxford, can be reached at (580) 233-7220.
