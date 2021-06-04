Grammy-winning country singer Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, will perform 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Stride Bank Center.
Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 in the Stride Bank Center office in Convention Hall and online at StrideBankCenter.com. Pre-show packages also are available online.
Clint Black has 22 No. 1 singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards, as well as numerous CMA, ACM and American Music awards.
