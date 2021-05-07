CLEO SPRINGS, Okla. — A 64-year-old Cleo Springs man was killed in an accident when the motorcycle he was operating crashed at midnight just more than a mile north of the Major County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Kelly G. Nightengale was traveling south on Oklahoma 8 “at a high rate of speed” on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck a dirt pile and when airborne, the OHP reports.

Nightengale was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the OHP report. The condition of the driver at the time of the accident is under investigation.

