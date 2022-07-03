An Operation Christmas Child masterclass is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Saron Church in Fairview.
The class will be 1-4 p.m. The church is located at the intersection of NS 254 Road and EW 45 Road.
Those attending will learn about Operation Christmas Child, how to be involved with OCC and how to pack a quality shoebox.
OCC delivers special shoeboxes filled with gifts, along with Christian evangelism, to children worldwide. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to the group’s website.
The class also will include a make-and-take craft and door prizes.
For information, call Denise Nunn at (580) 227-7750.
