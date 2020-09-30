Citywide ward cleanup project to begin Monday in Ward 3

ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid's cleanup project in city commission wards will begin Monday in Ward 3.
The neighborhood beautification campaign "Operation Cleanup" will run for the month of October, over a year after 2019's initial cleanup days in Ward 2 that saw volunteers collecting trash throughout one of its neighborhoods.
Grapple trucks will run each Monday through the entire ward to pick up bulk trash, brush and debris, according to a city release. The extra service is free for all ward residents and functions the same as a regular pickup but without the charge, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Guidelines for pickup include:
• Bulk trash and brush/debris must be placed 10 feet within the curb in the front of the residence.
• Keep trash and brush/debris piles 10 feet away from objects (e.g. mailboxes, water meters, sprinklers, cars, basketball goals).
• Keep trash and brush/debris in separate piles, as well as 10 feet away from each other.
• Do not place trash under any low-hanging trees or power-lines.
Residents can continue to call for bulk trash pickup in other wards during this time for the normal charge of $20 for initial pickup, then $65 for followups, Gilbert said.
Ward 4 will follow in November, with Ward 5 in February 2021, weather permitting following two months of possible inclement weather. Future projects will cycle by ward, with schedules to be announced later, according to the city.
With wards 3 and 4 spanning the east side of Enid, Gilbert said, "That just seemed to be the best way to get started."
Solid Waste Services Supervisor Tim Stephens presented a tentative Operation Cleanup plan to the city commission during a study session two weeks ago. A trial run of the project last took place a year ago in Ward 2, with trash dumpsters placed around the ward.
Stephens said Mondays are convenient because it leaves the entire week for trucks to go back to get anything else.
"We'll cover the whole thing (on Mondays)," Stephens told commissioners. "We experimented with this last year when we first talked about it, and it worked out really well. We didn't have a problem keeping up with that and having the rest of the week to service the rest of the city as well, because that's the trick, is trying to keep them both happy."
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood took the lead on organizing the initial cleanup in August 2019, though that beautification campaign saw volunteers working to collect trash in the Southern Heights Addition neighborhood, which Norwood at the time referred to as "the most blighted area in Enid." Funds were donated to campaign partner organization Forgotten Ministries, and more volunteer days took place at the end of October.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said he and Norwood talked about continuing the cleanup into the next ward by identifying specific neighborhoods, but he said talks were "kicked back" because of the pandemic.
While the solid waste service starting Monday also is called Operation Cleanup, because of COVID-19 precautions, it is not the same service as last year's volunteer event, he said.
"I think the way the big work day was done in Ward 2 had a whole lot of people working together at once. As great as that was, this is the wrong time to be gathering people together en masse," Ezzell said.
Main Street Enid last week also held a downtown cleanup day, and more than 50 volunteers filled seven city-provided trash polycarts and pulled weeds throughout the area in under than two hours, Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said.
For information on Operation Cleanup, call Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.