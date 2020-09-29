The city of Enid's cleanup project in city commission wards will begin Monday in Ward 3.
The neighborhood beautification campaign "Operation Cleanup" will run for the month of October.
Grapple trucks will run each Monday through the entire ward to pick up bulk trash, brush and debris, according to a city release. The extra service is free for all ward residents.
Guidelines for pickup include:
• Bulk trash and brush/debris must be placed 10 feet within the curb in the front of the residence.
• Keep trash and brush/debris piles 10 feet away from objects (e.g. mailboxes, water meters, sprinklers, cars, basketball goals).
• Keep trash and brush/debris in separate piles, as well as 10 feet away from each other.
• Do not place trash under any low hanging trees or power-lines.
Residents can continue to call for bulk trash pickup in other wards during this time with a normal charge.
Ward 4 will follow in November, with Ward 5 in February 2021, weather permitting. Future projects will cycle by ward, with schedules to be announced later, according to the city.
"I'm thrilled to see the city provide this service to the residents of Ward 3," Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell said.
Solid Waste Services Supervisor Tim Stephens presented a tentative Operation Cleanup plan to the city commission during a study session two weeks ago. A trial run of the project last took place a year ago in Ward 2, with trash dumpsters placed around several neighborhoods.
Stephens said Mondays are convenient because it leaves the entire week for trucks to go back to get anything else.
"We'll cover the whole thing (on Mondays)," Stephens told commissioners. "We experimented with this last year when we first talked about it, and it worked out really well. We didn't have a problem keeping up with that and having the rest of the week to service the rest of the city as well, because that's the trick, is trying to keep them both happy."
For questions, concerns or additional information, contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.
