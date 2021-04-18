City's grant funding recommendations don't meet some nonprofits' requests

ENID, Okla. — Enid’s historic railroad museum is set to receive around a quarter of the community development funds its members had requested from the city during a recent public input hearing.
The city’s Community Development Block Grant Funding Committee on Wednesday recommended the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma receive $20,712 this fall.
Museum members had requested nearly $81,000 to pay for improvements to a full-length, 80-foot metal awning over the “Wanda Lee” dining car, restoration to water damage in the office ceiling, an air conditioning system in the main museum and a new security system.
CDBG funds must typically be used to support programs and activities that meet one or more of three criteria: “provide primary benefit to lower-income persons or households,” “aid in the elimination of slums or blight” or “meet other identified community development needs having a particular urgency.”
This year’s 14 CDBG funding requests — some multiple from the same organizations — totaled nearly $700,000, which the CDBG commission and staff had to then shave down Wednesday by over $200,000 to meet the funds allocated for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city received $469,150 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Ward 1 City Commissioner Jerry Allen, a member on the CDBG funding committee, said during Wednesday’s meeting that while the museum enhances quality of life, meeting basic needs was a bigger priority under CDBG guidelines.
Committee member Lisa Powell said she agreed.
“Funding museums is secondary (this year),” she said. “I certainly wouldn’t want the Railroad Museum to be zero, but I agree with that.”
But the museum’s volunteers and staff who’d applied for the grant said Saturday they’re happy with any amount that’d keep the longtime museum chugging along.
“We’ll be happy with anything,” longtime volunteer Steve Harbour said.
Edna Campbell, widow of the late founder Frank “Watermelon” Campbell, said the city’s CDBG director, Stephanie Morgan, had told to just ask for as much as possible in the initial request.
“This makes me happy we can get some projects done,” Campbell said. “We’re blessed — we’ll take anything.”
As a nonprofit, the railroad museum is funded solely on donations from supporters, as well as suggested $5 minimum admission fees. The museum is also receiving matching grants from Enid’s Park Avenue Thrift and has applied for grants from other organizations, Campbell said.
Campbell said the museum would start a legacy fund, asking for donations to cover operating expenses and regular maintenance.
“It’s one of the stars in Enid. … We do not want this to close,” Campbell said. “So I’m going to do everything within in my power, and his daughter, Fran, she wants her dad’s legacy to stay open.”
Funding priorities
Besides the railroad museum, two other local nonprofit organizations are also set to receive less than its organizers had requested this year: Zoe Kids’ was recommended $41,904, of $69,226 requested, and Making a Difference was recommended $51,000, of $60,000.
In 2020, additional funding from the first federal CARES Act gave the commission twice as much money to divvy out to local organizations, committee members said last week.
Because of the relative funding shortage, city of Enid staff withdrew their own requests: $75,000 for a code enforcement fee coverage program and $50,000 for parks and recreation projects.
With those two projects out, nine of the 12 other organizations have been recommended to receive all of their requested amounts for the upcoming fiscal year.
Besides the city of Enid’s CDBG office — set to receive $80,000 in annual administration and planning costs — the most funding was allocated to the Community Development Support Association (CDSA), which requested $85,000 for emergency repairs and removing ADA barriers “to prevent homelessness,” according to project details.
Throughout 2020, CDSA also received several CARES Act allocations for individual emergency relief services.
Other organizations set to receive full funding are Booker T. Washington Community Center, ERDA, YWCA Enid, Youth and Family Services, 4RKids and Hope Outreach Ministries.
Hope Outreach is set to receive $35,000 to acquire and/or rehabilitate property to use for its transitional housing program.
Rodney Fowler, the program’s director, said Hope Outreach would ideally demolish the dilapidated home next door to the 11-bedroom house at 216 W. Oak, then convert it to an outdoor recreational area for his residents.
YWCA would receive $57,500 to fund a new security system for its staff and shelter residents.
Director Courtney Strzinek said the CDBG funds would relieve her agency of the financial burden to replace its currently obsolete system.
“These improvements will allow YWCA to provide a secure and comfortable refuge to those in our community escaping domestic and sexual violence,” she said Saturday.
Enid city commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the CDBG funding recommendations, then vote to approve the plan at another meeting next month.
Then from May to October, Morgan will complete all federal, state and local requirements and schedule pre-contract meetings with recipients.