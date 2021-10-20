The city of Enid is working to repair a service line that has caused an emergency water outage on East Cherokee from 8th to 12th.
According to the city, service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today.
The funeral for Iva "Louise" Hoskins, 97-year-old former Hennessey resident, is 2:00 p.m. today in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Enid Cemetery.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Charles Edwards are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Jesse Van Housier are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Donald Arnold are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Gina Arkitau are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
